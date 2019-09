Authorities say a construction died after he fell or jumped from a high-rise in Los Angeles.

City fire spokesman Brian Humphrey says the man tumbled from the 19th floor balcony of a condo building Wednesday in the Westwood area.

He died at the scene.

Nobody else was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.