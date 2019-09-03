UC Davis shuts down student-run marching band. Investigation found binge drinking, harassment

‘P is for passive resistance. Just lie there and take it.’ UC Davis student on band culture Former UC Davis marching band member Christina Peña describes the culture of the band in April 2019. As a member of the California Aggie band, Peña received the “Hymnal” – a booklet of explicit songs that glorify sexual harassment and drinking. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former UC Davis marching band member Christina Peña describes the culture of the band in April 2019. As a member of the California Aggie band, Peña received the “Hymnal” – a booklet of explicit songs that glorify sexual harassment and drinking.

The freshmen were blindfolded and and driven nearly an hour, told they going to a “bonding” event hosted by older students in the UC Davis marching band.

They were told they were going to be “‘painting cows” with “animal-friendly paint.” When they arrived, they were given a cup of “paint” and told to take their blindfolds off.

“We discovered it was actually a red Solo cup full of a mysterious alcoholic beverage,” one of the students would later tell investigators hired by the campus. “We were then met with a loud band and introduced to the party called ‘Barn’. I would have had a much more fun time if they had simply told me the truth and if I wasn’t led under false pretenses.”

The student’s story, detailed in an investigative report, was one of several troubling accounts that prompted UC Davis to permanently disband one of its most beloved student-run institutions, the Cal Aggie Marching Band-uh! The decision was announced to the campus Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The university will instead create a “university-supervised” band with a new name, uniforms, governing structure, bylaws and guidelines, Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Emily Galindo said in a statement to campus. The university also cut ties with the alumni band, saying it will no longer be recognized and will be barred from participating in campus events.

“The group referred to as the ‘Band-uh’ will no longer exist,” she said.

The new band will begin a two-year probationary period and be limited to performing in university athletic games and campus ceremonial events.

Three months after a Sacramento Bee investigation into allegations of hazing, binge drinking and sexual misconduct in the band, an independent review commissioned by the university found several “areas of concern,” ranging from sexual harassment to widespread accounts of hazing.

The review, conducted by law firm Van Dermyden Maddux, anonymously surveyed hundreds of current and former band members and found “corroborated concerns” about “ alumni interactions, negative traditions, pressure to participate in formal and informal CAMB activities in order to be accepted, and negative treatment of first-year students,” the report said.

Still, participants surveyed said they felt overwhelmingly positive about the band, with 85 percent of respondents stating they were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” about their overall experience.

“With that said, however, the survey and interviews revealed areas of concern regarding traditions, activities and behavior, with survey and interview respondents citing examples of misconduct,” said in the statement to campus.

Investigator Deborah Maddux said in her report that the same students who reported having a positive experience, told stories that suggested “a culture and climate that has normalized concerning behaviors.”

“Indeed, many of those who noted that they were ‘Satisfied’ or ‘Very Satisfied’ provided narrative response or answers to specific questions which raised serious concerns,” Maddux wrote.