California
One chance in 42 million: SuperLotto Plus ticket wins jackpot of $9 million in Woodland
A ticket that won $9 million in Saturday’s SuperLotto drawing was sold in Woodland, but the ticket holder has yet to step forward.
The jackpot SuperLotto Plus ticket matched all five winning numbers and the Mega Ball number, the California Lottery Commission said. The ticket was sold at the Raley’s on Main Street in Woodland.
The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 42 million, the commission notes on its website.
Go here to check your ticket.
Comments