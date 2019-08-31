400-acre wildfire burning in Tulare County, firefighters say. Blaze under investigation

The Tulare County Cal Fire unit began fighting a fire east of Woodlake Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. The fire is under investigation.

Tulare County firefighters are trying to put a stop to a fire that broke out east of Woodlake on Saturday on dry hillsides.

The Tulare County Cal Fire unit reported the Creek Fire started consuming dry grass around 3:34 p.m.

Since then, the fire department has reported 400 acres have burned. Air and ground crews were reportedly fighting the fire as heavy smoke was sent into the air.

The blaze is 10% contained so far and remains under investigation. Cal Fire reports the fire is challenging for crews since it is in a remote area with difficult access.

This story will be updated as new information is released.