2 inmates injured in second brawl at California prison

California officials say two inmates were hurt in the second major brawl in two days at a state prison 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials say about 35 medium-security inmates rushed a group of approximately 15 inmates Thursday afternoon in a yard at the California Men's Colony State Prison in San Luis Obispo.

Guards used non-lethal projectiles to stop the fighting. No employees were hurt.

On Wednesday two inmates were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries following a fight involving about 40 inmates in the same yard.

Inmate movement in the housing unit has been restricted while officials investigate.

The prison houses about 3,800 minimum- and medium-custody inmates.