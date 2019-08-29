Three killed, two injured in Oakdale-Waterford Highway crash, fire departments report

Three people were killed in a collision on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway between Milnes and Ellenwood roads Wednesday night, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reported.

Three people were killed in a collision on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway between Milnes and Ellenwood roads Wednesday night, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reported on its Facebook page, adding, “Our prayers go out to the families affected and changed forever tonight.”

Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said two men and a woman died. Two other adults were injured. The crash scene was horrific. “It was the worst I’ve seen in a long time ... maybe ever,” Jesberg said.

Entries on the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a white sedan and a black sedan crashed head-on about 9:50 p.m., less than 2 miles northwest of Waterford.

Within minutes, it appears, a third vehicle — a gray sedan — struck one or both of those cars and went off the roadway into an orchard. That vehicle was identified as a Hyundai Elantra.

Jesberg’s written account said crews arrived to find two badly damaged cars in the road and a third in the orchard.

The car in the orchard had two occupants, one in critical condition and one with injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were taken to a hospital.

The cars still on the road had a total of three occupants, the report said, and all were declared dead at the scene. Crews were on scene for about three and a half hours to assist the CHP and to extricate from the vehicles those who were killed.

“One of the vehicles took over one hour of extensive extrication,” the report said.

We’ll have more on the crash as information becomes available.

