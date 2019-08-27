Update: Suspect in custody after social media threats lock down Sacramento-area high schools

See police response to threat at Jesuit High School The threat of a shooting on social media started a lockdown at several Arden Arcade schools on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, including Jesuit High School, Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The threat of a shooting on social media started a lockdown at several Arden Arcade schools on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, including Jesuit High School, Del Dayo Elementary and Rio Americano High School.

A suspect is in custody after social media threats led to Jesuit High School and Rio Americano High School in Arden Arcade being locked down Tuesday. The campuses were later cleared by deputies, Sacramento sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and concerned parents swarmed the area just after 1 p.m. and within an hour officials said they were preparing to clear both campuses of students and staff.

No one was hurt, and deputies were telling parents that students would be released from the campuses. A sheriff’s deputy confirmed to The Sacramento Bee just before 2 p.m. that a suspect was in custody.

“We do have a juvenile detained and we don’t believe anyone is outstanding at this time”, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

The lockdown at Jesuit began before 12:30 p.m. at the all-boys Catholic School along Fair Oaks Boulevard after school officials alerted authorities to a potential threat made on social media, Deterding said.

“It sounds like they believe this is a former student of Jesuit,” Deterding said, but added that the nature and target of the threat was still unclear Tuesday afternoon.

Parents at the schools showed a Bee reporter Snapchat messages that appeared to show threats against Jesuit. One carried the message “I’m shooting up Jesuit,” while a second read, “I’m currently shooting up my school.”

Deputies were clearing both campuses of students and staff and working to make sure the suspect was not on either scene, Deterding said.

“The first priority is to make sure that person is not on either campus,” she said.

An announcement to parents of Jesuit students went out shortly before 1 p.m. saying that the “campus is secure.”

At about 1:20 p.m. officials closed off Jacob Lane, where Jesuit’s main entrance is located, and the gates at Rio Americano were locked, with about a dozen parents waiting outside on American River Drive.

Nearby Del Dayo Elementary had sheltered in place as a precautionary measure, according to San Juan Unified School District.

El Camino High School, about two miles north of Jesuit, also sheltered in place, according to district officials.

All campuses were cleared around 1:45 p.m.

About two dozen parents were gathered outside Jesuit worriedly talking on cell phones just after 1 p.m., and at least 10 sheriff’s vehicles were parked outside. A sheriff’s helicopter also was circling overhead.

The threat comes a week after a doctored screenshot of the Rio Americano website prompted an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

The image circulating on Facebook and Snapchat of what appeared to be a screenshot of Rio Americano High School’s website was titled, “District-wide High School No Black people policy,” with additional racist slurs in the message.