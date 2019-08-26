Alleged nanny kidnapper collapses in court after answering just one question from attorney

Arrest in kidnap, sexual assault of woman in northeast Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer and District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, center, at a news conference announcing the arrest of Joseph Ward, 35, in the kidnap of a woman and a child in northeast Fresno in June. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police Chief Jerry Dyer and District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, center, at a news conference announcing the arrest of Joseph Ward, 35, in the kidnap of a woman and a child in northeast Fresno in June.

Accused nanny kidnapper Joseph Ward collapsed in court Monday after answering just one question from his defense attorney.

Ward was asked by Amanda Moran if he knew the victim. He answered, “No.” Ward, who had a strained look on his face, then collapsed from the witness stand, falling to the floor. He appeared to be in pain as Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies rushed toward him. He was cuffed as stunned jurors were asked to leave the courtroom.

“My stomach is hurting, my stomach is hurting,” Ward shouted.

Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan called a recess until 1:30 p.m. as deputies cleared the courtroom. Even with the courtroom’s doors closed, people in the hallway outside could hear Ward yelling for someone to help him.

Ward’s trial on kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery charges has been plagued by disruptions from the defendant. He has argued several times with his attorney. On Friday, he asked the judge if he could represent himself, a request Kapetan denied. And Monday morning, he had another outburst at the start of proceedings and the judge removed him before the jury was seated.

Later in the morning he was allowed back in to testify, when he collapsed.

Ward faces more than 100 years in prison if found guilty on all the charges. He is accused of attacking a 25-year-old nanny in the northeast Fresno home where she worked on June 22, 2018. The nanny was out for a morning walk near Woodward Park with the child she cares for when Ward is alleged to have followed her home and assaulted her.

