Man arrested in connection with break-in at Galt bakery

A Galt man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of breaking into the Something Sweet Bakery, police said.

Galt police officers received reports of a man trying to break into parked vehicles in the area of of 4th and D streets in Galt, according to a news release.

The man had already broken into the bakery and was escaping the scene when police were called.

When an officer arrived, the man fled on foot. Minutes later, police arrested Fernando Vega, 23, on suspicion of commercial burglary, resisting arrest and probation violation, according to the release. He was booked into Sacramento County jail.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

”

This was Vega’s second arrest this year, according to court records. He was detained for 180 days and given five years of probation in January for burglary and vandalism.

In 2018 he was convicted for assault with a deadly weapon, and in 2017 for loitering among other misdemeanors.