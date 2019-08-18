Why North Lake Tahoe’s Speedboat Beach is closing for the summer, and alternatives

Watch this guy surfing at Lake Tahoe and it looks like he’s on the ocean Surf's up at Kings Beach in Lake Tahoe for this guy on March 26, 2019. Call it fun before the storm. The latest forecasts show stormy weather will ramp up up across interior Northern California by midweek, hitting hardest Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surf's up at Kings Beach in Lake Tahoe for this guy on March 26, 2019. Call it fun before the storm. The latest forecasts show stormy weather will ramp up up across interior Northern California by midweek, hitting hardest Wednesday morning.

Sunday was your last chance this summer to dig your feet into the sand and enjoy the clear-water views of North Lake Tahoe from its popular sandy Speedboat Beach. The beach is closing for the season for construction Monday.

Brockway residents have been negotiating beach improvements and traffic relief initiatives with public officials since 2015, according to a Placer County news release.

The county focused on traffic and parking first, tightening parking restrictions in roads near the beach and increasing parking fines to $100. Now, the county has shifted its attention to beach improvements.

They will include a new permanent restroom to replace the seafront seasonal chemical toilets and a new rustic steel stairway to upgrade its outdated wooden beach-access staircase, according to the release.

New signage is also in store. Officials said they will add a new welcome sign, local ecosystem and history informative signs, and beach rules signs.

Workers will only be on the premises weekdays, but the beach will be inaccessible to the public through the end of the summer season.

Here are some alternatives:

Sandy Beach has picnic tables and barbecue equipment.

Tahoe Vista Recreation Area is a sandy beach with a roped swim area, a boat launch, a picnic grove and a large parking area.

Moon Dune Beach is a fine white sand beach with picnic tables and limited roadside parking.

North Tahoe Beach is a large, popular beach park with a picnic and barbecue area and ground picnic shelters, volleyball courts, and ample — but often busy — parking.

Secline Beach is a sandy small beach near a forest upland, with shady picnic tables and barbecues.

Kings Beach State Recreation Area is the largest and warmest public access sandy beach in the area, with a playground for kids, barbecue equipment and picnic area. The beach is near shops and restaurants.

Coon Street Picnic is a one-acre rocky beach with a shady picnic area and a large parking lot. This beach is also close to shops and restaurants in downtown Kings Beach.

To find more Lake Tahoe beaches open for the summer, check out the official map and online descriptions of each location at: https://www.tahoepublicbeaches.org/search-tahoe-beaches/.