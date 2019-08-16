Cottage and Patterson fires 90% contained; evacuation orders lifted

Cal Fire officers continue to make progress on the Cottage and Patterson fires, which both started on Thursday. Officials say each was 90% contained around 7 p.m. Friday.

Evacuations have been lifted in both affected areas.

The Cottage Fire

The Cottage Fire, which started at 10 acres south of Dersch Road and east of Deschutes Road in Milville, at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, grew to 156 acres burned by 7 p.m. Friday.

One firefighter suffered from heat-related issues battling the blaze, Cal Fire reported Friday morning, but no other injuries or damaged structures have been reported. Evacuations were lifted around 7:30 a.m.

Eight officers and two engine companies are still assigned to the fire, working to secure the area.

The Patterson Fire

A 153-personnel team, three helicopters and 12 engines worked to contain the Patterson Fire as it neared homes in the Diamond Springs area on Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at less than 10 acres. By 5:30 p.m., it had doubled in size. By Friday, it was 90% contained, and evacuations orders were lifted.