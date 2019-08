Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire in Mariposa County, east of Snelling on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on Twitter by Cal Fire, the blaze, which Cal Fire calls the Hunter Fire, is 100 acres as of 3:17 p.m.

The fire is burning off of Bear Valley Road and Cotton Creek Road.

New Incident: #HunterFire off Bear Valley Rd and Cotton Creek Rd, east of Snelling in Mariposa County is 100 acres. pic.twitter.com/34TiIQdEP3 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 15, 2019

More details will be posted as they become available.