West Nile kills Fresno County man — second of year in state as officials issue warning

The Fresno County Health Department confirmed Thursday a Fresno County resident has died of West Nile virus as the danger level rises in August and September.

The family of a man who died at Community Regional Medical Center in July told The Fresno Bee their relative had complications from the West Nile virus and died after a brief hospital stay. The health department could not confirm a West Nile virus-related death until an investigation was concluded.

In recent weeks, health officials have announced more human cases of West Nile virus. The Fresno County man becomes the second to die of virus in California this year.

Officials in Tulare County have also reported West Nile virus activity and that area’s first human cases two weeks ago.

The family of the man who died told The Bee that the death came as a surprise. The man, in his 70s, had reportedly not been sick but was hospitalized for about two weeks before his death; he initially had a seizure. His family said the man’s health declined significantly.

The Fresno County Health Department warned residents last month of mosquitoes carrying West Nile after dozens tested positive for the virus. Health officials also warned that August and September are peak months for West Nile activity.

“Everyone should increase efforts to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County Health Department Officer.

Another Fresno County woman is at Clovis Community Hospital after she was also bitten by a mosquito infected with the virus, according to a GoFundMe set up by her daughter.

On Thursday, Fresno County health officials also announced a “severe” positive case of Saint Louis Encephalitis case.

Experts have warned of the rising threat by mosquitoes this year.

At least one other man has died of the West Nile virus. He was a 74-year-old Imperial County man who died July 4. His symptoms began to appear a month before, according to the man’s family.

As of Thursday, the state website that tracks West Nile virus activity has recorded 25 counties where mosquitoes have tested positive. Human cases have been reported in nine counties, including Fresno, Stanislaus and Tulare. The numbers have increases over the past few weeks.

To reduce the risk of being infected by a mosquito carrying West Nile, health officials suggest applying insect repellent containing DEET, picaradin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, as well as wearing proper clothing at dawn and dusk, and draining all standing water around homes or properties.

Residents are also encouraged to report dead wild birds, since they are the main host of the West Nile virus and can transmit it to mosquitoes who feed on them.