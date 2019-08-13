Man who participated in Fresno Grizzlies’ taco eating contest rushed to hospital

A man who was participating in the Fresno Grizzlies’ taco eating contest Tuesday appears to have died, according to fans at the game. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A man participating in a taco eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies confirmed that a fan was taken from Chukchansi Park in an ambulance to Fresno Regional Medical Center.

“Out of respect to that fan, we are unable to comment further until more information becomes available,” the Grizzlies said in a news release.

Fans at the game said a man collapsed to the ground in the middle of the taco eating contest. Emergency medical technicians then attempted the Heimlich maneuver and CPR before paramedics arrived in an ambulance and tried to resuscitate him, fans added.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man collapsed.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The incident took place during the third inning of the minor league baseball game between the Grizzlies and the Memphis Redbirds.