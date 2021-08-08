BolaWraps rope into South Carolina police departments

Lt. Robert Forsyth cuts the BolaWrap from Beach Services Officer Kevin Orth after a demonstration at the Isle of Palms Public Safety Building on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Charleston, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP) AP

Beach Service officer Kevin Orth stood in the garage of the Isle of Palms Police Department as an officer pointed a yellow device with a green laser at his legs from about 15 feet away.

Orth, who stood calmly with his feet shoulder-width apart, watched the fellow officer say: “Bola. Bola. Bola.” He promptly fired the device.

A clamorous boom rang out. But instead of a bullet, a Kevlar wire with two hooks shot toward Orth. The wire then wrapped around Orth’s limbs, restraining his lower body.

In the July 21 demonstration, Orth was left bound by a BolaWrap, an emerging technology for police to detain people resisting or fleeing without using deadly force.

Lowcountry police agencies, including Isle of Palms, are trying out the lasso-like device as a new way to safely restrain a person, specifically someone who may be experiencing a mental crisis.

“When I learned about the technology I thought I’d be a fool not to use it for the department,” Chief Kevin Cornett said. “The one time you use it, it makes all the difference. You save somebody’s life.”

Developed around 2016 by Wrap Technologies, the BolaWrap was modeled after the bolas used by South American cowboys, also known as gauchos, to entangle animals.

The BolaWrap’s cartridge slides into the device with a click, according to Wrap Technologies. It is filled with an 8-foot Kevlar cord with two hooked barbs tied to each end. The cord is propelled from the device by a blank .380 round placed inside the cartridge, according to Wrap Technologies.

There are charging handles on the BolaWrap’s exterior to press before firing the restraining line, similar to using a firearm. There are two buttons on the device: a smaller one which activates the green laser, and a button in the center of the device used to deploy the cord.

The velocity of the barbs attached to the cord will wrap it around an object in its trajectory. The cord’s 8-foot length allows it to wrap tightly one to three times around a person’s abdomen or legs, depending on body size, according to Wrap Technologies

Officers are instructed to aim the wrap only below the chest. Though, if it were to be fired above the chest, the cord would not have enough velocity to tightly wrap around a person’s neck or head, making it difficult, but possible, to choke the target, Cornett said.

Should the wrap be fired above the chest, there is a risk the hooks could injure a person’s face, he said.

The empty cartridge slides out of the device after the wrap is fired. The cord can then be cut off the ensnared person.

Police departments across the country have a history of looking for alternatives to wrestling with a suspect or shooting someone, said Seth Stoughton, criminology and law professor at the University of South Carolina.

“These are often referred to as intermediate force options,” Stoughton said. “This is why we saw pepper spray develop in the ’60s, and the Taser, which was developed in the ’60s but didn’t really get a great deal of adoption until the late ’90s.”

Thomas Smith, who founded Taser, is president of Wrap Technologies.

More than 500 U.S. police agencies and those in 44 countries have BolaWrap devices, according to Wrap Technologies. The device is only available to law enforcement and military agencies.

Stoughton said there had also been an increase in discussions about police use of force in departments across the country after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Although developing new technology is important, Stoughton said intermediate technologies do not fix problems related to police misconduct.

“I think we also need to be very cautious of the potential for a weapon system to be overused,” Stoughton said. “What I would be cautious about is officers using the BolaWrap in lieu of communicating with someone the way they’re really supposed to.”

Cornett intends for Isle of Palms officers to use the wraps to avoid the use of force, rather than to use the wraps instead of communicating with the public.

“A mental crisis can mean a lot of different things,” Cornett said. “It’s a part of the solution, but the solution is de-escalation. That is our main focus.”

BolaWraps are most effective when there is space around a person so that the cord does not unintentionally wrap around something or someone else.

Additionally, the wraps are effective when shot between 10 and 20 feet from the target individual, Cornett said.

The Isle of Palms department has five devices, Cornett said.

The Summerville Police Department obtained five devices in March, giving one to each patrol team, said Lt. Chris Hirsch, a department spokesman. Each BolaWrap costs $1,332, Hirsch said. Summerville police have applied for a grant requesting 115 more devices, which would be enough for every officer in the department, he said.

Officers carry the device on the reaction side of their body, as opposed to their strong side, where officers carry their weapon, said Sgt. Shaun Tumbleston, a certified BolaWrap instructor for the Summerville police.

Tumbleston tested the BolaWrap on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, in July. Mace was at the department learning more about de-escalation and nonlethal options, she tweeted.

Tumbleston said he thought the device was easy to use.

“It’s a pretty simple — pretty cut-and-dry device,” Tumbleston said. “For people in a mental health crisis, it is the safer option.”

Neither Isle of Palms nor Summerville police departments have fired a wrap on a civilian, their officers said.

In December of 2020, the Beaufort Police Department successfully used a BolaWrap on a suicidal person.

“As officers approached, the man armed himself with a pocket knife in each hand and made statements that he wanted officers to shoot him,” the department wrote in a Dec. 11 Facebook post.

An officer fired one of the department’s five BolaWrap devices onto the man, which allowed officers to take him into custody without injury to the man or officers, according to the post.

The man was safely transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.