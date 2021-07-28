Rose-Hulman raises $250 million for scholarships, buildings

Officials of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology announced Wednesday the school has successfully completed its $250 million fundraising campaign.

Officials say the funds raised since 2018 will increase the number of student scholarships, brought new workspaces and classrooms to the campus and solidified the Terre Haute school’s standing in undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. Rose-Hulman

President Robert A. Coons says The Mission Driven Campaign has transformed the school and prepared it to better meet the challenges of being a top STEM college.

“We’re grateful for the commitment by so many in support of providing our students with the world’s best undergraduate STEM education in an environment of individual attention and support,” Coons said in a statement.

An increased number of student scholarships as a result of fundraising, including $10 million donation from alumnus and Board of Trustees chairman Niles Noblitt and his wife, Nancy, has helped drive student enrollment, officials said. And a $15 million donation from an unnamed donor has led to the construction of a $29 million, 70,000-square-foot academic building that will open during the 2021-2022 school year.

Founded in 1874, Rose-Human has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students.