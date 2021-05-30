Technology

Illinois secretary of state warns against email, text scams

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning state residents to be on the lookout for email and text scams claiming to be from his office.

In some cases scammers copy website logos from his office to appear official and lure people into disclosing sensitive personal data. White said his office never requests personal information, like a Social Security number, via text or email.

“Delete the text or email,” said White. “Do not click on them and do not provide any of your personal information.”

White said he has “zero tolerance” for such scams and is working with the Illinois attorney general's office to better protect residents in the state.

White recommends hanging up on any calls where individuals urge immediate action and also recommends keeping software current.

