NC schools to get iPads that have been sitting in warehouse

North Carolina's schools superintendent says more than 3,200 iPads sitting in a state warehouse will be delivered during the upcoming school year.

WRAL reports some 2,400 of the devices have been sitting in the warehouse for more than a year. Johnson bought 24,000 iPads for North Carolina's K-3 teachers last year, but schools returned about 2,400 of them because they preferred other devices.

Last month, Johnson bought 800 more iPads with his superintendent's budget. He said on Wednesday he decided to buy more iPads and hold onto those that were returned as part of "extensive, strategic work" his office is doing to help K-3 students.

Johnson said the 2,400 iPads have been in the warehouse longer than expected because of Hurricane Florence and the impact of its aftermath on schools.