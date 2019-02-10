Technology

High-tech hub ‘The Edge’ aims to spur innovation in Alabama

The Associated Press

February 10, 2019 08:26 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

A high-tech facility designed to spur innovation and help new businesses has opened in a part of Tuscaloosa that was hit by a killer tornado nearly eight years ago.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that The Edge is aimed at supporting entrepreneurial collaboration and innovation.

The $11.7 million facility is in a part of Tuscaloosa that was designated for development after the area was struck by a tornado in April 2011. Dozens of people died in the twister, which wiped out homes and businesses for miles.

The Edge is a 26,000-square-foot (7,900-square-meters) facility. It includes 20 offices, 100 workstations and several conference rooms.

The facilities are open to people who are seeking to build their businesses and are in need of working and networking space.

  Comments  