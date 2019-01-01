Idaho law requires drunken drivers to use interlock devices

An Idaho law has gone into effect that requires ignition interlock devices to be installed on the vehicles of first-time convicted drunken drivers.
KTVB-TV reports that beginning Tuesday all first-time DUI offenders are required to have the device on their vehicles for one year.
The device makes the driver blow into a mouthpiece before starting the vehicle.
Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, says the device prevents people from driving if they are intoxicated.
The state previously required the devices only for repeat offenders.
Conde says a drunken driver on average drives under the influence 80 times before they are caught for the first time.
