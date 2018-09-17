Exclusive: WikiLeaks docs show Assange bid for Russian visa

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2011 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at Belmarsh Magistrate’s court in London for an extradition hearing. According to a cache of internal WikiLeaks files obtained by The Associated Press, Assange sought a Russian visa and staffers at his radical transparency group discussed having him skip bail and escape Britain as authorities closed in on him in late 2010. Sang Tan AP Photo