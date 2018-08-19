Maine ranks last in New England for internet access

A U.S. Census Bureau study ranks Maine last in New England for broadband internet access but finds the state is on par with national averages.
The Bangor Daily News reports the study released Wednesday found that 80.7 percent of Maine households subscribed to broadband internet in 2016. That's compared with 81.4 percent of household nationally.
Maine lagged behind all other New England states. New Hampshire led the pack with 86.4 percent of households having broadband internet.
The study comes as Maine and other states have tried to promote access to broadband. The U.S. Census Bureau found 77 percent of households use laptop or desktop computers to access the internet.
The report didn't include dial-up internet access.
