Business

6 improving at Tennessee hospital after grocery shooting

The Associated Press

People pray during a vigil at the Collierville Town Hall, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. The vigil is for the person killed and those injured when a gunman attacked people in a Kroger grocery store Thursday before he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People pray during a vigil at the Collierville Town Hall, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. The vigil is for the person killed and those injured when a gunman attacked people in a Kroger grocery store Thursday before he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Six people wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee supermarket are no longer in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said Sunday.

One person was in serious condition and five others were in good condition, Angie Golding, a spokeswoman for Regional One Health in Memphis, told news outlets.

On Thursday, a gunman killed one person and himself and wounded 14 others at a Kroger in Collierville, an upscale suburb 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Memphis. The victims included 10 employees and five customers, police said.

Police identified the gunman as UK Thang. He worked in a sushi business at the store and was the son of refugees from Myanmar who had settled in Nashville, according to Aung Kyaw, a family friend.

The Collierville store remains closed.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Vidalia to spend $250K on town’s beautification

September 27, 2021 5:33 AM

Business

4th generation takes over South Carolina car dealership

September 27, 2021 5:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service