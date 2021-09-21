Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $21.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $571.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8.9 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $575 million.

Stitch Fix shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.46, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.