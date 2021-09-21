Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 11.75 cents at $6.99 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at $5.2050 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 9.50 cents at $5.3350 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 18.25 cents at $12.6325 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .57 cent at $1.2220 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .08 cent at $1.5490 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .68 cent at $.8515 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Kansas passed on earlier plan to upgrade unemployment system

September 21, 2021 12:19 AM

Business

Higher pay, bonuses attract more Idaho correction officers

September 21, 2021 12:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service