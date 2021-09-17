Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $7.10 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.75 cents at $5.34 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 19.75 cents at $5.4275 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 9.75 cents at $12.9725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .63 cent at $1.2357 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.02 cents at $1.5420 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.38 cents at $.8275 a pound.

