Premium Peanut to invest $64.3 million in South Carolina

A grower-owned peanut shelling company said it plans to set up operations in South Carolina's Orangeburg County.

Premium Peanut said it plans a $64.3 million investment that will create 130 new jobs. The new facility will provide more capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the chance to be a part of a cooperative model, news outlets reported.

Founded in 2014, Premium Peanut operates one of the newest and largest peanut shelling facilities in the world. The company began shelling peanuts in January 2016, with about 140,000 tons in shelling capacity. Through investments, efficiencies, and growth, the company now has a plant capacity of 300,000 tons, which is about 10% of the U.S. peanut crop, officials said.

Portions of the new facility are expected to be operational by spring 2022. The company's customers consist of major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers.

“Premium Peanut is proud of the value we have been able to create for over 400 grower-owners, in addition to providing quality products to customers around the world. We are thrilled to expand our operations and establish our footprint in South Carolina,” Premium Peanut CEO Karl Zimmer said in a statement.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday's announcement is a big win for the state's agribusiness sector.

"We congratulate this great company on their investment that will create 130 new jobs for our citizens, and we look forward to supporting them every step of the way,” McMaster said.

Individuals interested in joining the Premium Peanut team should visit the company’s careers webpage.