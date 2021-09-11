Man shot by Gilroy police was attempted murder suspect

A man who was killed in a gunfight with a Gilroy police officer was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and had called police himself to say he would be waiting for them, authorities said Friday.

David Lopez, 40, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a Wednesday confrontation outside a post office in the city southeast of San Francisco.

Lopez was suspected of shooting someone several times on Aug. 31 and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said. The victim survived.

On Wednesday, a man who said he was Lopez called 911, said police were looking for him, and that he was unarmed and drunk and would be waiting for officers at the post office, police said.

An arriving officer used her patrol car's loudspeaker to tell Lopez to lie on the ground but instead he opened fire, hitting the vehicle at least once, and the officer got out of her car returned fire, police said.

During the gunfight, Lopez threw away his first gun and pulled and fired a second handgun but he was shot at least once while trying to hide behind a concrete pillar, police said.

The shootout lasted less than a minute and a total of seven rounds were fired, according to police. The officer wasn't wounded.