Cloudera: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) on Monday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $236.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.3 million.

Cloudera shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.

