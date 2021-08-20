Doctors at inundated Georgia hospitals plead for vaccination

Health care providers at some of Georgia's largest hospital systems warned Thursday about the increasing toll of the state's latest coronavirus surge on younger patients, hospital staffs and healthcare capacity as they implored people to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

The guidance came as the state's hospitals — already struggling with rising patient numbers — brace for even higher COVID-19 case counts that could surpass a winter peak.

“The unfortunate thing is we don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘We’re full, and we’re closed,’" said Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at Atlanta's Grady Health System. "We’re not a hotel, so people will continue to come and our staff will continue to cope and we’ll continue to find places to take care of these patients, but it is going to be difficult and it’s not going to be easy and it won’t make people happy.”

Jansen said the hospital's emergency room is facing a “tsunami” of patients infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, forcing staff to divert ambulances to other hospitals for quicker care. Like at other hospitals in the state, the influx is people who are unvaccinated.

Jansen spoke at a news conference with doctors and a nurse from five other hospital systems: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Piedmont Healthcare, Northeast Georgia Health System and Wellstar Health System.

Statewide, 89% of hospital ICU beds were in use Thursday, and nearly 4,850 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. At just 42%, the state's vaccination rate continues to stay well below the national average.

Children's Healthcare is seeing more kids and teenagers infected this time around, said Chief Medical Officer James Fortenberry. He urged students, staff and visitors at schools to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics to wear masks, which remain optional in many districts.

"We owe it to our kids to do everything that we can to protect them,” he said.

Parents at Cobb County schools — the state's second largest district — plan to hold another rally Thursday to push the district to require masks. Dozens of Cobb County residents rallied last week for a mask mandate. They were met by roughly two dozen protesters who want masks to remain optional in the district.

John Delzell, with Northeast Georgia Health System, urged people to avoid crowds.

“You know just by the percentages that there will be people there who are unvaccinated," he said. “There will be people there who are asymptomatic carriers of COVD, and your exposure to that is high.”

He and others who spoke Thursday also discussed the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical providers.

Andy Jaffal, a Piedmont doctor, recalled the recent COVID-related death of a 28-year-old patient who was previously healthy, but unvaccinated.

“While we value every life, that one was tough because it could have been prevented,” he said.

At Emory, nurses and clinicians have left the profession or put their careers on hold because of the stress of the pandemic, said Sharon Pappas, chief nurse executive.

“We need everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated,” she said.