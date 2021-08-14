Business

Compass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $57.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $199.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Compass said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $190 million.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Compass shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $68.41, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Millions stolen from health fund spent at adult website

August 14, 2021 12:41 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service