Compass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $57.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $199.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Compass said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $190 million.

Compass shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $68.41, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.