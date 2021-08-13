Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $83,000 in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $91.2 million in the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.52, an increase of 52% in the last 12 months.