Grains mixed, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 13 cents at $7.2725 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2.50 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 4 cents at $4.64 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 15.50 cents at $14.5150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 1.30 cents at $1.2420 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .62 cent at $1.5972 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $1.0905 a pound.