Tar River cleanup event draws attention to river stewardship

David and Candace Guy left home early last Saturday morning to pick up a few things before their daughter’s party — mostly empty bottles, rusted cans and muddy tires.

That’s not what just any 6-year-old would want for her birthday, but Beckett had asked about these things weeks before. While boating on the Tar River with her family, the Winterville girl had noticed trash along the water and it bothered her.

“She said, ‘Daddy, we should pick it up,’” her father, David, recalled. “I said, ‘Well, we’ll see what we can do about it.’”

That’s why her family of four became part of the Splash for Trash Tar River Cleanup, hosted by Greenville Noon Rotary. The annual event drew nearly 100 volunteers to the water, not only Rotary members but a host of others — from toddlers to teens and adept kayakers to amateurs.

Launched in 2018, the cleanup project was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the same year that Rotary International added environment as the seventh area of focus for the service organization.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rotary member John Person, a river enthusiast who helps to lead the annual effort, said COVID-19 shutdowns did nothing to decrease traffic on the Tar.

“Last year, because everybody was shut down and couldn’t go out, the river was busier than ever before,” he said. “Actually there’s more traffic out here on the water than prior to COVID.

“The trash is there regardless because a lot of it comes in on the runoff.”

Person said the rising river level following recent rains kept some debris-covered sandbars out of view, although a trash island of sorts had formed amid rocks and broken limbs underneath a bridge on Memorial Drive.

“You can see all the trash coming off those roads,” said Rotary member Wade Scales, who volunteered his boat to help tow kayakers who were getting started upriver and to transport their heavy finds back to the Town Common launch site. “Every (flash) flood we get, it just goes right into the middle of the river.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

An avid fisherman, Scales said the city would do well to follow the lead of Greenville, South Carolina, which places emphasis on the Reedy River, a tributary of the Saluda River.

“It’s a catalyst for their growth,” he said, adding that the Tar River is much larger. “You can water ski right here. We should have more folks with eyes on the river and caring for it.”

Jill Howell, Pamlico-Tar riverkeeper for the nonprofit conservation organization Sound Rivers, said an emphasis on outdoor recreation over the last year and a half has served to open people’s eyes to the condition of their communities’ rivers. She said Sound Rivers has seen an increase in calls from people concerned about litter along waterways.

“I think people were just out more and were seeing it,” she said. “I think people realized the value of this resource and keeping it clean.”

Last Saturday’s cleanup brought more than a dozen volunteers from Love a Sea Turtle, a local environmental stewardship and youth development organization. Member Kean Dao, a rising sophomore at D.H. Conley High School, brought along a drone, which he recently began using to locate and document trash along streets and waterways in the area.

“I’m just trying to make a more innovative way for finding trash,” he said. “I’m just trying to combine technology with saving the environment.”

Also new this year at Splash for Trash were reusable mesh bags and compostable plastic bags, which LAST provided for volunteers picking up garbage. In addition, plastic collected at the event will be recycled by Restoring Another Waterway (RAW), which shreds plastic for use in products it sells.

“This year was a more environmentally friendly,” Person said. “Basically we had a zero plastic event (in terms of contributing to the landfill).”

While plastics accounted for much of the yield, participants netted a treasure trove of trash, including duck decoys, some 50-year-old soft drink bottles and a rotary phone. A tarp filled with construction debris found on a river bank was so heavy that volunteers struggled to get it past the boat ramp.

Not far away, kayakers discovered the makings of a playground, all washed into the water. Dan Stieh and Jason Egner recovered a see-saw, while Dan Hemme and Alyssa Rambert found sports equipment including a baseball, basketball and softball.

Michaela Langley, who pulled a bicycle from the Tar at the 2019 event, returned this year with her niece, Hailey Valdez, and fellow co-workers from Great Outdoor Provision Company.

“Last time, there was more trash in the water,” Langley said. “This time it was more up on the banks. But there was still a lot to be picked up, so it’s definitely needed.”

The two women arrived back at the Town Common with five tires, a water-logged massage chair and a shopping cart from Bed Bath & Beyond. It was quite a haul for Valdez, who recently moved to Greenville from Texas and had never been kayaking before.

Rotary secretary Ben Gardner, who helped kayakers off-load their loot, was glad to see the trash come out the Tar but wondered how much more was left behind.

“It’s good that we’re doing this,” he said. “But we haven’t even made a dent.”

Howell agreed, calling trash clean-ups “a band-aid on a giant wound.”

“You could be out here every Saturday, and you’d never clean up all the trash,” she said.

Still, Howell sees events like Splash for Trash as valuable to the community because they draw attention to the river and why people should want to take care of it it.

“Maybe some people are in a kayak for the first time,” she said. “They’re interacting with the river and they see its importance. You’re more likely to think about your own personal choices and stewardship of the environment, but also you’re realizing why we need to protect the place because it’s beautiful.”