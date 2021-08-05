HCI Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $101.5 million in the period.

HCI Group shares have climbed 87% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $97.86, more than doubling in the last 12 months.