Puma Biotech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $53.4 million in the period.

Puma Biotech shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.99, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.