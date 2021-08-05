Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Resideo Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.85 billion to $5.95 billion.

Resideo Technologies shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.