BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.3 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $54 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 93% in the last 12 months.