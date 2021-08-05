Business

Xoma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EMERYVILLE, Calif.

Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $901,000 in the period.

Xoma shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 4:40 AM

Business

Beasley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 4:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service