HanesBrands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $128.7 million.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

HanesBrands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.68 to $1.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.85 billion.

HanesBrands shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.