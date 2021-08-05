Yeti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $56.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $357.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.8 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.42 to $2.46 per share.

Yeti shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 97% in the last 12 months.