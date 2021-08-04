Howmet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $74 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.15 billion.

Howmet shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.