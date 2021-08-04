Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

CARLSBAD, Calif.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $126 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.7 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

