FedEx driver shot in Alabama in apparent case of road rage

A FedEx driver has been shot and wounded in an apparent case of road rage on an interstate in downtown Birmingham, authorities said.

The gunfire happened Monday on Interstate 59/20. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said the FedEx driver was shot in the leg and taken to UAB Hospital, Al.com reported.

It appears that he and another motorist got into some kind type of road rage confrontation, Officer Truman Fitzgerald told the news site. The other driver pulled out a gun and fired, striking the FedEx driver, he said.

Police on Monday were still searching for the shooter.