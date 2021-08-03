USA Compression: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period.

USA Compression shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.