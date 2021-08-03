Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $341 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.48 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.66 to $1.69. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.49 billion to $3.52 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.48 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.9 billion to $14 billion.

Fidelity National shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has dropped roughly 5% in the last 12 months.