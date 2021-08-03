Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $108.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion.

Sealed Air shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.