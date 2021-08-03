Business

TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.4 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $834.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.9 million.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.29 billion to $3.37 billion.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

TopBuild shares have risen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 53% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:00 AM

Business

Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 3:54 AM

Business

Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 3:54 AM

Business

Equitrans Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM

Business

IAA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM

Business

Chatham Lodging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service