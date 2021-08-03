Business
TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.4 million.
The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.76 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.
The insulation products company posted revenue of $834.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.9 million.
TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.29 billion to $3.37 billion.
TopBuild shares have risen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 53% in the last 12 months.
Comments