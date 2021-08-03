Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $165.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period.

Jacobs Engineering expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jacobs Engineering shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 57% in the last 12 months.