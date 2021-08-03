Business
Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $219 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $4.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.57 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.12 per share.
The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.90 to $4.10.
Zebra shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 96% in the last 12 months.
